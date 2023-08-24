



Salma Hayek surely knows some magic as she doesn’t seem to age at all, and the way she carries herself is something everyone would envy about. The actress never leaves a moment to make eyeballs pop out with her stunning bikini pics, and her social media account is a blessing for her fans. Once again, she blessed our timeline with a pic of her in a racy black swimsuit.

Advertisement

The actress is not only a stunner when it comes to fashion, but her appeal increases tenfold because of her love for animals. She is known for rescuing them and giving them shelter on her farm. She has been sharing some of the raciest thirst trap posts this summer, and we aren’t complaining!

Advertisement

In the latest thirst trap, Salma Hayek puts her curvaceous figure on show while sipping on her morning coffee, wearing a revealing swimsuit, and we can’t decide who is hotter than – the coffee or the one having it. She posted the picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Who likes coffee?”. The Desperado star is sporting a black monokini with a plunging neckline that almost spilt out her voluptuous bosom as she sat on a chair with her legs crossed, carefully working out her angles and a white coffee mug in her hand.

Salma paired her black swimwear with a pair of black stilettos and a wide-brim hat while breaking the internet with her hotness. She donned a pair of sunglasses to complete her look, which was makeup-free, and she kept her hair open and slightly unkempt. Hayek received comments from her fans and her friends from Hollywood as well. The Avatar actress Zoe Saldana wrote, “I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours,” and Sharon Stone said, “You are a hot cup of Java lady.”

Apart from them, her fans and followers couldn’t stop gushing over her in the comments as one wrote, “I mean God dam”

Another followed, “Ultimate sin”

One of them commented, “Amazing beautiful Salma Hayek look this legs and beautiful feet”

A fan said what we all feel, “Ageless beauty”

Followed by, “Fascinating woman!”, “So s*xy and classy,” “enough woman!! so beautiful by god,” and “If only we looked this good drinking coffee.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

For more updates on Entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio New Girlfriend Alert? Actor Spotted Enjoying The Company Of A 25-Year-Old Model As The Duo Beats The Heat With Ice-Cream & Iced Coffee [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News