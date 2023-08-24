Leonardo DiCaprio cannot seem to go without the company of young and beautiful models and grab the spotlight from everyone. After model Neelam Kaur Gill cleared the air around her and Leo’s alleged dating rumours, the handsome hunk gets spotted with another model roaming the streets of LA. The lady who accompanied the Oscar-winning actor is an Italian model named Vittoria Ceretti. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

The Titanic star is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Hollywood and has done some remarkable work. However, his personal life, especially his dating life, has always been shrouded in controversy, with the strange conspiracy theory going on that he only dates women below the age of 25. He proved that wrong with his affair with Gigi Hadid, who is above that age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barabara, California, who looked quite jovial in one another’s company. The report states that the duo were in an attempt to beat the heat as they grabbed ice cream and iced coffee. Leo and Ceretti stayed casual yet stylish in the fashion department, and for a change, the Titanic star, who is known for his all-black ensembles, tried out different colour palettes for his outing with the 25-year-old model.

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen wearing a pair of brown cargo shorts with a plain white tee. He had sported grey and red sneakers, a baseball hat and a blue mask to cover his face, mostly in an attempt not to get recognised by people. Leo completed his caz look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and reminded us why he is one of the most handsome actors to exist.

Leonardo‘s companion coordinated her outfit with the actor as she chose to wear a white full-sleeved crew neck with a black t-shirt underneath and a pair of black shorts. She sported green coloured running shoes and carried a blue purse, breaking the monotony of the black-and-white combo.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model friend were spotted coming out of an ice cream parlour and finishing off their treats.

Check out their pic shared on Page Six’s official Twitter handle here:

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, cool off from the LA heat with ice cream and iced coffee https://t.co/ACNTA0PRKx pic.twitter.com/0eAlHZGpu9 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 24, 2023

For the unversed Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged new flame, Vittoria Ceretti is a renowned face in the world of fashion, and as per reports, she was discovered at the Elite Model Look 2012 and modelled for Giorgio Armani; the rest is history for her after that!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoria)

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Barbie Box Office To Witness A Boost As The Film Is Arriving In IMAX With Unseen Post-Credits Footage, Margot Robbie Starrer To Be Much More Than Almost $1.3 Billion Monster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News