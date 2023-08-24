Zac Efron is “crushed” after The CW pulled his travel show off the air after only two episodes.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron’s second episode attracted only 232,000 viewers — the second lowest ever recorded by the network – and The CW decided to take it off the air.

A source told the National Enquirer: “To find out so few people were interested was crushing. He’s taking it really hard. That is the biggest blow about getting cancelled – Zac enjoys travelling.”

‘Down to Earth With Zac Efron’ premiered on Netflix in 2020, with a second season in 2022.

It followed Zac as he travelled the world and explored nature and sustainable living.

Zac previously described travel as “one of [his] greatest passions in life”.

The actor also spoke about how keen to “explore” new places and cultures with his show.

He told E! News: “Travel is one of my greatest passions in life. I love to explore new places and immerse myself in their culture and learn different ways of life.”

Back in 2022, Zac thanked the production team behind ‘Down to Earth’ after winning the first Emmy of his career.

The ‘Greatest Showman’ actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the series, which saw him travel to places such as Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica and Peru.

Following his success, Zac – who shot to international stardom as Troy Bolton in the ‘High School Musical’ series – wrote on Twitter: “Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. [heart emoji] (sic).”

