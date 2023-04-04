



Gigi Hadid is one of the most prominent personalities in the world of modelling. She’s the daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and is the sister of Bella Hadid, and both the Hadid sisters are doing incredible work in the modelling industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Gigi posed n*ked for a magazine cover flaunting her toned model bod while covering her b**bs with her hands and proving that self-love comes first. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Advertisement

Gigi is one of the most followed models on social media, with over 77 million followers on Instagram. She recently visited India for the first time to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala in Mumbai and wore beautiful Indian designs showcasing her traditional side.

Advertisement

Now talking about her n*ked cover, in 2017, a Twitter user shared her picture on the microblogging site from her Vogue Paris shoot. In the photo, the model can be seen sitting on wooden blocks, not wearing anything and looking s*xy as ever in it.

Gigi Hadid accessorised her look with statement bold jewellery and styled the look with only heels. For makeup, the model opted for glamorous smokey eye makeup with lots of highlighter on the face and body.

Hadid kept her hair open with soft waves covering half of her face. Take a look at her picture below:

Gigi Hadid is UNREAL.

What are your thoughts in Hadid’s n*ked Vogue Paris covershoot from back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Even Nailed A Fashion Disaster In A S*xy Plunging Neckline Outfit As She Flashed Her N*pples Through It, Making Her Fans’ Dreams Come To Reality!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News