Ajay Devgn’s dotting daughter Nysa Devgan enjoys a massive fan following, and she is always in the news. She is known for her sartorial fashion choices. However, she often gets under the radar of trolls. She recently attended the NMACC event with her mother Kajol, where the duo was spotted in matching outfits. Notably, after the videos from the event surfaced, Nysa was trolled for having an attitude as she refused to pose with her mother. Putting all the negativity aside, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress has shared some candid pictures from her latest photoshoot featuring Nysa, and the internet can’t get over them. Scroll below to read the details!

Kajol took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures, where she can be seen posing with her daughter Nysa and the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling and having a good time during the photoshoot.

Kajol, known for her chirpy nature and unapologetic opinions, is quite protective when it comes to her kids. Nysa Devgan was recently called out for arrogance as she refused to pose with Kajol during NMACC. Now, the actress has dropped some heartwarming pictures with her daughter that proves they share a quite strong bond. The actress shared the images with a caption, “Minime and me! Started off all graceful, and then we became human.” As soon as the actress shared pictures, they went viral, and netizens were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Mini Kajol.”

In fact, one of the users requested Kajol to launch Nysa along with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and wrote, “Your contagious smile and Ajay Devgn’s intense eyes. Please launch her in DDLJ 2 with Aryan Khan.”

“Mini Ajay & You.”

“Like mommy like daughter.”

“So lovely mother and daughter.”

Check out the pictures below:

What are your thoughts on Kajol and Nysa Devgan’s stunning photoshoot? Let us know in the comments section below!

