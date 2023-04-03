Basking in the success of his career, Ajay Devgn turned a year old on April 2. To celebrate the same with fans, he hosted a meet and greet session outside his house to house that saw a sea of fans coming to meet their favourite star. The actor is currently setting the box office buzzing with his latest film Bholaa’s box office collection. Co-starring Tabu, the film, which released this Friday, the film is helmed by the man himself and produced under his banner, Ajay Devgn Films, along with Reliance Entertainment, T-Series.

While the film has received mixed to positive responses from the audience and critics, a video from his meet and greet has been doing the rounds of the web for some shocking reasons. Scroll down to read all about it.

On the occasion of his birthday, Ajay Devgn stepped out to meet his fans. At the event, he was seen wearing a white shirt and a blue pair of denim. Rounding off his look with brown sunglasses, he was seen wearing Rudraksha Mala around his neck. However, while greeting his fans with folded hands, an overly excited fan held his hand and began to click a selfie with the star while pulling Ajay towards him. Ajay, who was surrounded by his bodyguards, then pulls away his hand.

While Ajay Devgn looks irritated clearly in the video, he’s further seen maintaining his composure while continuing to greet his fans. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens looked disappointed as they slammed the actor for his actions. Check out the video below shared by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla:

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Haath hee toh pakda aisa reaction ka kya matlab k bande ne jaydat chura lia,” while another said, “Saalo me bahut attitude hai. Faltu Bollywood star.”

A third user wrote, “Bollywood mein gay chalan hai jab fan ne itni jor se hath pakda to dar lag Gaya hoga Ki kahin yah bhi to waisa nhi to hath jhatak Diya”

While fourth one said, “Bhai iske ek baar movie mat dekho aapne aap gher aake self deke jaye ga.”

A fifth netizen said, “Aise log se to Mai kabhi bhi milna hi nhi chahungi jisko itna ghamand ho khud par baap re. aise log se jitna ho sake janta ko dur hi rahna chahiye aur hai to start hi na h aur kon h bhagwan to h nhi jo isse Milne ke liye itna itna bheed mein jao aur upar se yah log ka attitude dekho baap re.”

“What about the kid with balloon, he send in the mob…Would he have done the same with his kids also….Sad Sir, you are just a good Actor also like others,” said the sixth user.

What are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn’s actions? Do let us know.

