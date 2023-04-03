South Cinema has earned a lot of popularity over the years. Often the songs from the south films have also gone viral on social media. The recent song Tum Tum from the movie Enemy has gone viral, and many netizens have danced to the song. Now Hrithik Roshan dancing to the song is going viral, making everyone ROFL.

The viral Tamil song Tum Tum has taken over social media by storm. Many people are grooving to this song. Internet sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul also danced to the song. The duo’s adorable dance has grabbed thousands of eyeballs, and people can’t get enough of it.

As the song has got people dancing to its rhythm, a user has shared the trending steps of a popular track to one of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic songs Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai? The edit was so perfect that his hook step was in sync with song’s beats.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Kamath (@ashish.kamath)

Social media users were in awe of the creativity of the user who shared the clip. Others laughed at how one of the most popular Bollywood tracks from Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie now has a crossover. “I don’t know whether to cry or laugh. That one song from my core memory is now a crossover,” wrote a user.

“Same beats per second, hence perfect sync,” another comment read. A user commented, “I honestly couldn’t recall the original song after I saw this.” A fourth user then commented, “Oh lord! I can’t unsee this now 😢” Another user then wrote, “I am sure Jaadoo 👽 telled him to do this step,” in reference to Hrithik Roshan’s another film Koi Mil Gaya.

