Shabana Azmi is one of the most respected actresses in Bollywood and a true feminist icon. The veteran actress never misses a chance to voice out her strong opinions, and she has indeed broken many stereotypes. Be it taking up unconventional roles to even listening to her heart when it comes to love life, the diva has always served major boss babe goals. The actress recently opened up about her relationship with Javed Akhtar, who was already married before falling in love with her, and revealed she tried calling off her relationship with Javed, but it never happened. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Javed was married to actor-screenwriter Honey Irani, but later, Javed fell in love with Shabana, and the duo got married in the year 1984. A year later, he took a divorce from Honey, however, the journey of getting married to Javed was quite emotionally draining for Shabana. But as they say, ‘They were meant together’.

In an interview with Curly Tales, veteran actress Shabana Azmi opened up about the phase in the trio’s life (Shabana, Honey & Javed). The actress was asked how she dealt with the judgements and people’s opinions. The actress then said, “Oh, it was a very, very, very tough period. I don’t think anybody knows what all three people involved suffer. They think, ‘that’s it, kar liya’. It is very difficult, very painful, particularly when there are children involved in it. You go through a very, very difficult period.”

Talking about the difficult phase of her relationship, Shabana Azmi said that she wanted to call off her relationship with Javed, but they were destined together. She said, “We did try to break several times; in fact, three times we tried to break because of the children, but it just didn’t happen. Today, what is good is that I am very good friends with all of them, Honey is like a family member of ours, and with the children, we have this beautiful relationship. So, in the end, it has worked out well, for which I am very grateful.”

