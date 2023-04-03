Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has always been in the limelight for his public appearances and statement that swoon the audiences. Along with his impeccable acting capabilities, and deadly looks, the actor is as good as with his words. Recalling such an incident of SRK being witty, Cyrus Sahukar shared a story when the Pathaan actor asked an audience member to go and watch Mujra. Read on to know more about it!

With the success of Pathaan, SRK has regained its throne of having one of the biggest hits in recent times. While his last movies could not perform well, his action-packed entertainer broke shattered box office records as his fans and moviegoers rejoiced the movie like a celebration.

During a talk show, Cyrus Broacha and Cyrus Sahukar, two of the country’s finest comedians, were discussing crazy Shah Rukh Khan incidents. In the conversation, Cyrus Sahukar recalled how SRK was talking about his childhood, and one of the audience members interrupted the conversation. The audience member said, “Aaj weakness lag rahi aankho me thodi”. Cyrus revealed he got stunned during the incident was left blank, but the reply by Shah Rukh left him in splits.

As the incident took place, Shah Rukh Khan said, “haa thik hai mai aapse baad me baat karunga”, revelead Cyrus Sahukar. The audience later asked, “thoda dance bhi kariye, bhari dukhi bhari kahaniya bataye ja rahe aap”. Shah Rukh Khan had a decent reply as he said, “Sir mujhe lagta hai aap mujre-wujre par jaiye, ye vaisa show nahi hai”

However, Shah Rukh Khan recently headlined his enthralling performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which was perfect! He will be next seen in another action-packed entertainer, Jawan, which is currently in its last leg of production.

