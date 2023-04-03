It was quite a star-studded gala as celebrities across the globe came together to join Mukesh Ambani and family for NMACC opening. Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya and other Hollywood celebrities also marked their presence. An inside video is now going viral that features Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan vibing as Priyanka Chopra performs on stage. Scroll below for details because netizens have wild reactions!

As most know, Priyanka recently exposed Bollywood as she recalled the dark times when she was tired of politics in the industry. Kangana Ranaut reacted to her statement later and revealed Karan Johar had banned her due to alleged tiff. Rumours also broke that Shah Rukh Khan’s closeness with PeeCee and his fallout with KJo also had a role to play in it.

A Twitter user has shared an inside video from NMACC opening where Priyanka Chopra could be seen setting the stage on fire with her performance alongside Ranveer Singh. The Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars performed to their hit track ‘Gallan Goodiyan’ and the audience was visibly having the best time. But what caught eyeballs is Gauri Khan also enjoying and grooving to the Citadel star’s performance.

For the unversed, Gauri Khan wore a shimmery white saree at the Day 2 of NMACC opening. One of the Twitterati shared the viral clip on Twitter and pointed, “GAURI KHAN ??? DANCING AND VIBING TO PRIYANKA’S PERFORMANCE??? NOW THIS IS MY MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS 😭😭😭😭 *screamingggg*”

Another reacted, “But if she didn’t that would’ve been more weird especially after almost a decade”

A user wrote, “when they said money can bring world peace this is what they meant”

“Lol its not shocking..when they had no issues except the ones people made up and believe Gauri kicked her out with Kjo,” a comment read.

A user defended, “Lol, people are so sure here about gauri having a problem with PC… Which is never claimed by anyone but media portals…”

Looks like it’s all good in the hood between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan.

