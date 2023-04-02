The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch in Mumbai saw the who’s who of Bollywood and if the star power seemed less then Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruze and Gigi Hadid took the event a notch higher with their warm presence. While some celebrities got praised for their attire, actress Bhumi Pednekar unfortunately, got on the wrong side of the Internet.

The Badhaai Do star got brutally trolled for pulling off a statement in a 3D outfit. Social media users questioned her choice of outfit with many saying that it was not Indian Met Gala whereas, other asked how exactly will she sit while dubbing the outfit as bizarre. Read on for details.

Bhumi Pednekar for the NMACC launch opted for a silver metallic outfit designed by Anamika Khanna. The actress wore a heavily embellished frill-detailed metallic ball gown as she completed her look with gorgeous kundan earrings and a matching mathapatti. Bhumi’s chunky silver and oxidised jewellery also got noticed by the paps. The actress sizzled in a smokey eyes look with nude lips. The 33-year-old also shared a few pics on her official Instagram account writing, “Ready for the NMACC Gala Tonight!” The NMACC launch also saw celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra among many others.

Social media users could not digest the way Bhumi Pednekar looked and thus rushed to her comments section with an intention to brutally troll her. One user asked, “Ye sab toh thik hai par baithogi kaise?” Another quipped, “Iske andar tokri rakhi h ulty Aisa lgra.”

The next one shared, “Someone please tell Bhumi that it’s not the MET Gala.” Whereas, one posted, “Wonder ye sab seat par kaise baithe honge show dekhne ke liye. Ya sirf Chalke aaye aur Chalke nikal diye.” One claimed it was an, “Outfit inspired by Ostrich.”

An individual commented, “Aandar kya chupaya hai?” One shared, “Bahut hi jada bokwas ..fashion designer ko bolo change kare.” The next one said, “Ekdam bekar photo hai.” One asserted, “How she will sit? Kitne ghante khade rahoge.”

One dubbed Bhumi as, “Urfi number 2” as another concluded, “This lady is never comfortable with any of the designer clothes…. Always wears a forceful smile…”

