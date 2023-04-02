Nysa Devgan is one of the most demanded star kids in Bollywood today. She isn’t even close to entering the industry but her paparazzi images has left the tails wagging. There’s certainly been a transformation, from being a mumma’s girl to hanging around with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and being totally out there! Scroll below for details as we drool over her NMACC look.

Last two nights have been a star-studded affair as Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Kareena Kapoor Khan amongst others came together to support the Ambanis at NMACC. The red carpet (actually pink) was all glittery and glamorous as renowned personalities put their best fashion foot forward.

While Ajay Devgn gave NMACC opening a miss, Kajol arrived at the event in style. She wore a long designer print dress with a deep plunging neckline. The pap spotting witnessed her handbag wide open, which began a whole different troll story on its own. As for Nysa Devgan, it was a total slay moment as she channeled her modern-day princess.

Nysa Devgn opted for silver fringy attire. The neckline ran deep and boasted her busty assets. There were also cutouts across the waist flaunting her curvaceous figure. The star kid gave it a princess touch with a matching cape across the back.

Kajol’s daughter went minimal with the accessories. She more a silver mattha patti and completed her look with a broad bracelet on the right hand. We totally loved the moment but netizens had a different opinion.

A user trolled, “Beta ek baar bol doh bolo zuban kesari”

Another commented, “Mamma, Saturday night hai!!! Party karne jaana hai”

“She is not interested in the Ambani party,” a comment read.

Another took a dig saying, “star kids Suhana and nysa both r same”

