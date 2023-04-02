It was quite a star-studded affair at the Day 2 of the NMACC opening. Mukesh Ambani and family also welcomed Hollywood celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Penelope Cruz amongst others to their event. There were hits and misses when it comes to fashion but tails are wagging over the blue shimmery saree worn by Disha Patani. Scroll below for details!

It was quite an extra-ordinary night because one could only see glittery attires on the red carpet. Gigi Hadid looked no less than a goddess in her golden saree while Zendaya turned heads in her blue shimmery ethnic wear. Priyanka Chopra also gave a western twist to what looked like a saree and Suhana Khan stuck to a golden classic piece.

Disha Patani who also wore a pastel blue saree gave the look a sultry twist. She draped her pallu off the shoulder creating a trail of sorts at the back and flaunted her size zero figure. She opted for a tube blouse that boasted her voluminous assets and one could also see her toned midriff in the attire.

Disha Patani let her shimmery attire do the talking with minimal accessories, including a ring and long earrings. As much as we enjoyed the modern twist, netizens took offence and slammed the Malang actress over allegedly disrespecting the Indian culture. Many even schooled her and asked her to rather take inspiration from Zendaya and Gigi Hadid who gracefully stuck to Indian roots.

A user commented, “Bhai ye saree ko v bikini ki tarah pahenti hai”

Another wrote, “Isse zyada vulgar kisi ne bhi nahi pehna”

“What’s wrong with her choice? Is there any dress that can cover her for once ? 😂 she thinks less clothes will make people more attracted but disha please change this style,” a user reacted.

A viewer commented, “Why there need to wear saree like this?? Disgusting. She should learn from Gigi and Zendaya”

“Why does she always feel the need to dress inappropriately? The outfit is gorgeous and she looks fabulous but nobody else is exposing that much. Keep it classy, girl!” another wrote.

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani’s look?

