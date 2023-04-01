Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grand opening not only witnessed prominent Bollywood celebrities but also sports personalities, industrialists, and even global icons such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid, among others. Hadid made a fashionable statement at the event, dressed in a floral-print three-piece set. However, Indian media failed to recognize her and the viral video is now doing rounds on the internet & netizens can’t just stop reacting. Scroll below to read the details!

Gigi wore a multicolored co-ord set for the grand event by designer Rahul Mishra. The fashion model looked stunning as always. Soon after she arrived for the event, several pictures and videos started doing rounds on the internet, and netizens weren’t impressed with how paps treated her.

When it comes to fashion, Gigi Hadid never misses a chance to serve pure goals. For the event, she opted for a printed co-ord set and graciously posed for the media. She accessorized the ensemble with delicate neck chains and kept her makeup heavy. As the supermodel posed for the media, paps failed to recognize her and as soon as the video shared by Viral Bhayani went viral, netizens were quick to drop comments.

One of the users wrote, “This Indian paps are just…”

Another was quick to notice that someone said ikade and wrote, “Someone said ikade, as if she understands Marathi.”

“Bhaiya be thoda polite. Yeh Sara ji namaste karo nahi hai aapka. This is Gigi Hadiddddd followed by a fire emoji.”

“So sad to all paps who are treating her like their street friend.”

“I think all the paps are fan of Zayn Malik bro give some respect media houses should train them how to behave.”

“Do these reporters even know she is Gigi Hadid? Wtf is wrong with them.”

“Sorry to say, but paps lack manners. They are used to clicking Rakhi and Uorfi; Gigi is out of syllabus for them.”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What are your thoughts on Paps yelling at Gigi Hadid for pictures? Do you think they need proper training? Let us know in the comments section below.

