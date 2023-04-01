The Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU’s quality seems to have gone down after Phase 3 i.e. the Infinity Saga. Their recent release, Ant-Man, and the Wasp: Quantumania did not do very well either. Reportedly Marvel has been working on the Fantastic Four movie along with other projects. The Studios as people know are going through a rough seems to be trying really hard to buck things up as per sources, Avatar The Way of Water’s writer Josh Friedman will pen the MCU film. Both MCU and James Cameron have given the highest-grossing films at the box office and now this collaboration is surely heightening the excitement of the fans. Scroll below to get all the deets!

The film will be directed by Matt Shakman who has directed MCU’s WandaVision series. The Avatar 2 writer has worked in films like War of the Worlds, the Tom Cruise led directed by veteran director Steven Speilberg. The Marvel movie will kickstart the Studios’ Phase 6. The Fantastic Four comprising of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, Sue Storm or the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Previously it was reported that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have been in charge of writing MCU’s Fantastic Four. But as per the latest report in The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Friedman has been roped in to write the script of the superhero movie. The report further states that the inclusion of Friedman might change the tone of the film since he is a pro in the sci-fi genre, and science will definitely play an important role in this movie where the group is led by the genius Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic.

Kaplan and Springer who were previously tapped in to write MCU’s Fantastic Four are popular for their comedy scripts, which is definitely a great trait but in this, the Avatar 2 writer Josh Friedman has an upper hand. This might possibly be the reason for the potential change in plans.

Josh Friedman has worked with James Cameron on Avatar and he is said to work with him in the upcoming sequels as well. While Marvel’s Fantastic Four directed by Matt Shakman is expected to release in 2025.

