While the DCU is in shaky grounds for years now, one of the most spoken-about rows in their entire history was that of Zack Snyder and his SnyderVerse. While the hope of seeing it revived one day was dying long before even James Gunn took over the studio, but his entry stamped the fact that Snyder is never coming back. But what if we tell you now that you will still get to see a Justice League movie in the new DCU plan but not directed by Zack? Yes, it is probably happening, you guys.

For the unversed, the concept of Justice League came into being for the DCU movies through Zack Snyder. The filmmaker laid the foundation stone for the league to flourish in the last decade. Though he had to step down and make way for Joss Whedon, the Snyder Cut Of Justice League still saw the light of the day in 2021 after a massive fan movement.

But while Zack Snyder’s name is synonymous with the franchise, James Gunn has decided to make a Justice League movie without the Man Of Steel filmmaker and has kept it a secret. The more surprising part is that he has employed The Flash director Andy Muschietti to direct the same. Read on to know everything you should about this big update of the day.

As per a CBR report, the secret Justice League Project under James Gunn will be inspired from New Frontier, a six-part period epic published in 2004 by late writer-artist Darwyn Cooke, as per insider KC Walsh. The insider also referred to another scooper Jeef Sneider as he revealed that The Flash director Andy Muschietti has been roped in to direct the same.

New Frontier was At first adapted to Justice League: The New Frontier for the DC Universe Animated Original Movies direct-to-video series. James Gunn or anyone from the team is yet to confirm the news, so this is still very much a speculation.

