Gal Gadot has always been very vocal about her rights as an actress in Hollywood. Being in the industry can be really tough for actresses. However, time and again, Gal has shown why she’s called real-life Wonder Woman. Once the actress had accused Justice League director Joss Whedon of threatening her career. However, later the filmmaker had reacted to the allegations and had further mocked the actress’ language understanding barrier.

Today we bring you that throwback news when the director Joss and Gal had pointed fingers at each other and had spurred controversy all around. Scroll below to read more about it.

The whole fiasco ignited when Joss Whedon wanted to shoot a scene where Barry Allen/ The Flash falls on Wonder Woman and his head drops on her chest and the actress wasn’t comfortable doing it. When she rejected to do the scene, Joss went ahead and used a body double to do it. However, when she refused to do so, it didn’t sit well with the filmmaker and as per the actress, Joss Whedon threatened her. In an interview with an Israeli site N12, Gal Gadot shared, “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable.”

Well, that’s quite an accusation. However, after this debacle hit controversy, director Joss Whedon reacted to the same. Addressing the allegations, Joss took a sly dig at Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot’s English language and revealed in an interview with NY Magazine, “I don’t threaten people, who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.”

Whedon further wanted to clarify that when Gadot refused to do the same, he had said that she would have to “tie him to a railway track and do it over his dead body.” And that statement got mistranslated by the actress as she thought he was talking about her body.

After Joss Whedon had attacked Gal Gadot, the actress responded to NY Magazine about it and said, “I understood perfectly. I will never work with him and would never suggest any of my peers work with him in the future.”

