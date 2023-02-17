The fated Friday has finally arrived. Marvel’s most anticipated film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will hit the theatres today, and it’s a day of rejoicing for all the MCU fans all over. Scott Lang and his family will kickstart Phase 5 by exploring the quantum realm and delving into the multiverse saga. This movie is going to officially set Kang The Conquerer as the central villain for the upcoming Avengers film and is expected to be a more significant threat than Thanos. But when will it come on the OTT platform? Here’s what we know so far.

For the unversed, Paul Rudd plays the leading role of the size-altering superhero, and he played a significant part during the events of Endgame. As it was because of him the others got the idea of time travel, and then Robert Downey Jr‘s Tony Stark perfected it. And, for Kang, the audience saw one of his variants, He Who Remains, in Loki, killing who created the multiverse.

Returning to the topic of when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will start streaming on the OTT platform, as per reports, Marvel kept a gap of about 45 days between films released in the theatres and then making it available on OTT. This was done with the films of Phase 4. According to a report in Screenrant, the Paul Rudd-led film is expected to release on Disney+ on April 5th 2023. Since MCU has yet another film coming in the theatres in May, i.e. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As per the report and previous analyses, Marvel streams a film online before another of their movies comes out in the theatres, and the same is expected in the case of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a gap of 82 days before streaming as the film hit the theatres on 11th November. The streaming date has not yet been announced by Marvel officially.

Besides all the calculations and everything, the box-office success will also have an effect on it as the studios will want to let Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania milk as much profit as they can before being available online. Since it has received quite a low rating in the early reviews, a lot depends on how it does commercially. If it fails to get the desired results, then it may start streaming in March as well.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors and Kathyrine Newt starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released in the theatres on 17th February. Tell us your reactions to the film in the comments.

