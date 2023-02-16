Hollywood stars often face quite a downfall in their career and everyone has their own coping mechanisms. But it seems Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith had a different kind of approach to solve any problem, and that would be s*x. Don’t believe us? Well, earlier in a Facebook video, Jada had admitted her addiction and explained it in further details. Scroll below to know the throwback news.

Money can’t buy happiness, neither it can solve any problems. However, Jada‘s younger self had believed that s*x can be the only solution to any problem, how big or small it can be.

4 years ago, during an episode of her viral Facebook Watch chat show, The Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett admitted that she had an addiction of s*x when she was younger and that news had garnered a lot of raising eyebrows. She can be quoted as saying, “My sort of addictions jump, they jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a s*x addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by s*x.”

Jada Pinkett further explained that time of her life and shared in the chat show, “I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it. It’s the behavior that’s attached to it because if you want to have a lot of s*x, that’s great, but why are you having all that s*x? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

However, her addiction didn’t end with s*x. In that same episode of her chat show, Jada Pinkett further revealed that she had an unhealthy relationship with p*rn and said, “I will say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to po*n. At one point in my life I was trying to practice abstinence. I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a po*rn addiction, believe it or not. Thank goodness.”

Well, whatever it was, it’s all the in past, and it’s quite clear that Jada Pinkett had quite a gut to talk about these sensitive topics in front of such a huge crown, and that too on social media. What are your thoughts about it?

