The world is glued to the updates that keep coming out of the DCU den that floats on the most unsettling waters as we speak. The studio that now has two new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran running the show and giving DCU a new shape has a lot to offer. The Flash already has been shot and ready for release has also many curiosities attached considering the new captaincy. But while Gunn has appreciated the movie, the latest rumour has a very wild scoop about Ezra Miller.

The Flash is a kind of multiversal project in the DCEU, now DCU. The film will mark a reunion of many DCU characters that have some connection with Barry Allen. There is Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Jason Momoa, all reprising their fan favourite superheroes to make it one monster of a movie. There are too many hopes because it was touted to change the landscape of the universe but that won’t be the scene with James and Peter rewriting everything.

Now if the latest rumour is to be believed, James Gunn is done with Ezra Miller as the Speedster and has moved on with a new plan. The studio boss now plans to bring in a new actor to play the part in his vision for the universe and the new actor is non other than Grant Gustin. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Grant Gustin is already playing Flash in the series that is a part of the Arrowverse. The actor has already said that he won’t mind walking away from the show now. The latest report in Comic Book Movie reveals that YouTuber John Campea has an interesting update to offer. He says The Flash will wind up Ezra Miller’s run as Barry Allen and will make way for Grant Gustin post the movie is released.

“Could we, by the end of The Flash movie, literally see a new performer in the role…I’ve had a little bird [tell] me and I’m sure this little bird is also telling a few other people, so you’re probably going to see this pop up over the next day or two around some other places as well that, just a short version, Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash in the television series The Flash is going to be the new Flash of the DC Universe,” John said.

Ezra Miller has been a part of multiple controversies and has also been to prison a couple of times in the last one year. Many people across the globe had demanded his exit from DCU but the studio continued to work with him. The Flash will hit the big screens on June 16, 2023.

