‘The Penguin’ continues to expand its ensemble, as the DC limited series has added Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell to its cast. Details of the three actors remain under wraps, reports Variety.

Kelly is best known for his roles in Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ and Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’. Aghdashloo earned critical acclaim for her performance in 2003’s ‘House of Sand and Fog’ and starred in the Syfy series ‘The Expanse’.

Deirdre O’Connell won a Tony award last year for her performance in ‘Dana H.’ and has appeared in numerous films and series since her first credits in the 1980s.

The eight-episode limited series stars Colin Farrell, reprising his role as the eponymous comic book villain after first appearing in last year’s DC Studios feature ‘The Batman.’ Production on ‘The Penguin’ is set to begin this month in New York.

Previously, actor Colin Farrell said that playing ‘The Penguin’ in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman‘ was just the “tip of the iceberg” in his exploration of the character, which will continue with its upcoming eponymous HBO Max spinoff series.

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday night, Farrell opened up to Varietyas Marc Malkin about how ‘The Penguin’ series came together, saying that he had no idea when he started filming ‘The Batman’ that his character would get its own show, reports Variety.

“The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn’t nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to,” Farrell said on the red carpet.

“Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more.”

