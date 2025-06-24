The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor giving Cane the third degree. On the other hand, Lily was left with more questions than answers. And last but not the least, the party guests discussed Cane’s charade. After all, it was very dramatic, the way Cane revealed his identity.

Now that the big reveal is behind everyone, the aftermath is about to be massive, and the tension is boiling high. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City people.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 24, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor forcing Cane to put his cards on the table. Now that Dumas has revealed himself to be Cane Ashby, the power players of Genoa City are making sure they know what he has been up to and what he might do next. The patriarch is adamant about the same.

He already doubted that Dumas was Cane but his suspicions were finally confirmed when Dumas revealed himself to Lily before he came to do the reveal in front of everyone else. Now, he is confronting Cane and telling him to keep all of his cards on the table. How will Cane respond to this?

What will he reveal, what will he keep a secret and what does this mean for the future? On the other hand, Nikki and Jack compare notes. The two are close friends, something Victor is not happy about. He dislikes that his wife is still so cordial with his arch nemesis. But Nikki stays firm in her stance.

What will the two friends discuss? Is this related to Cane being Dumas and what it might mean for Genoa City and their respective businesses? Is this chat going to help the two find some common ground? And then there are Michael and Lauren, who join the festivities. They might be late, but ready.

They arrived when everyone was shocked and were quite intrigued by what happened and what they had missed. It’s time for them to be filled in on the drama while they enjoy the snacks and drinks Cane made sure to offer the guests. Will this be the getaway the couple really needed from the chaos?

And lastly, Abby has a chance encounter. Michael and Lauren aren’t the only late arrivals. Abby and Chance also accompanied them and are in France. Now it might be awkward for the two of them since they are exes. Abby also cheated on Chance with Devon back then. What’s in store?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Paul & Andrew Marry, Rachel Tells Marlena A Secret, While Belle Opens Up To Carrie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News