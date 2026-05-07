Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is earning solid box-office numbers and is swiftly climbing the all-time global charts. The Jaafar Jackson starrer music biopic is now set to beat Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning film A Star is Born. It is also on track to hit the $500 million milestone worldwide. The movie is ruling hearts worldwide, and people are in awe of Jaafar’s performance. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from the $200 million milestone domestically

The Michael Jackson biopic is earning significantly more than Bohemian Rhapsody at the box office. It collected a stellar $6.4 million at the box office in North America on its second Discounted Tuesday. It is more than Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $3.4 million, which earned Jaafar’s film the biggest second Tuesday Discount Day for musical biopics. It declined by 41.9% from last Tuesday and has reached $195.3 million in North America. It is now around $5 million away from hitting $200 million worldwide.

On track to hit $500 million worldwide

The Michael Jackson biopic has already crossed the $200 million mark at the international box office. The King of Pop’s unparalleled worldwide popularity is fueling the film’s strong performance, alongside Jaafar Jackson. According to Box Office Mojo, Michael has a cume of $243.9 million overseas. In line with the domestic total, the worldwide collection stands at $439.1 million. It is soon crossing the $500 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $195.2 million

International – $243.9 million

Worldwide – $439.1 million

Set to beat A Star is Born worldwide

A Star is Born, released in 2018, was Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut, featuring him and Lady Gaga in the leading roles. It won the Best Original Song Oscar Award for Shallow, and with that, Lady Gaga became the first woman in history to win an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award in one year.

A Star is Born grossed $439.9 million worldwide. Now, Michael is less than $1 million away from surpassing A Star is Born worldwide. It probably beat the Lady Gaga-starrer romance musical yesterday, but the numbers haven’t been updated in the box office database yet. The Jaafar Jackson starrer is also inches away from Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway starrer Les Misérables worldwide.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua featuring Colman Domingo and Jaafar Jackson, Michael was released on April 24.

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