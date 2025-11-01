Bradley Cooper is a highly regarded name in the entertainment industry. He enjoys a massive fan following, owing to his infectious smile and ravishing looks. Cooper is deemed among the most respected stars of Hollywood, who has dozens of blockbusters to his name.

With his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has become one of the eight highest-grossing movie stars of all time. The actor gained his first glimpse of stardom with The Hangover, and since then, his career growth has been upward in the charts.

Over the decades, Bradley Cooper has starred in multiple economically successful films, and here we have listed his top 5 highest-grossing movies.

1. Avengers: Endgame – $2.79B

Streaming On : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 94%

: 94% Director : Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo Worldwide Gross: $2.79 billion

This Marvel Studios film was released in 2019, and is the highest-grossing film of the MCU. It comprised an ensemble cast of prominent actors, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and others.

In the film, Bradley Cooper gave the voice for a genetically engineered raccoon who was also a skilled bounty hunter. He is a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the character is popular for sarcasm and combat skills. The movie is one of the most significant commercial hits in Hollywood, with a worldwide gross income of $2.79 billion.

2. Avengers: Infinity War – $2B

Streaming On (USA) : Disney+, JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+, JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 85%

: 85% Director : Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo Worldwide Gross: $2 billion

In the commercially successful movie Avengers: Infinity War, Bradley Cooper reprises his character of a genetically engineered raccoon, Rocket. He teams up with the Avengers to fight against Thanos. Cooper has a supporting role in the MCU film; however, his character adds some sarcastic allure and emotional connection with the other characters.

His witty remarks became quite popular among his fans, and the movie was a commercial hit. The worldwide gross collection was $2 billion, making it one of the most successful superhero movies.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $863.8M

Streaming On : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 85%

: 85% Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Worldwide Gross: $863.8 million

This is the second installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, Rocket Raccoon embarks on a journey of loyalty, friendship, and self-discovery.

He plays a prominent role in the story as he and the team help Pratt learn about his mysterious parentage. The film was a massive commercial success, with a worldwide gross income of $863.8 million.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $845M

Streaming On : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 82%

: 82% Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Worldwide Gross: $845 million

In the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, actor Bradley Cooper once again gave his voice to the character of Rocket Raccoon. He is depicted as a tech-savvy raccoon with a sarcastic tone. He has an emotional backstory of his origin and his past traumas, which are explored deeply in this film.

This is among his most heartfelt performances, and his character was widely appreciated by both fans and critics. The movie was a box office hit, with a worldwide gross of $845 million.

5. Guardians of the Galaxy – $773.3M

Streaming On : Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) RT Score : 91%

: 91% Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Worldwide Gross: $773.3 million

The film is the tenth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the story revolves around Chris Pratt’s Star Lord and a group of extraterrestrial criminals on the run after they had stolen a powerful artifact. Bradley Cooper lent his voice to the character of Rocket Raccoon, a genetically engineered raccoon with remarkable combat skills.

He is one of the leads in the film, and he forms a strong bond with Groot and others as they work together to save the galaxy. His emotional quotient and sarcastic humor make him a standout character of the franchise. The film was a commercial success, with a worldwide gross income of $773.3 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

All numbers have been retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Projection: Ariana Grande’s Film Could Match Its Predecessor’s $100M+ Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News