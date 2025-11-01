Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is consistently maintaining its spot at #1 at the North American box office. The anime movie is expected to cross the $25 million mark this weekend and has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Ne Zha 2 in North America. In addition, it will also surpass the Dragon Ball movie and become the 6th highest-grossing anime movie ever in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie is currently the 7th highest-grossing anime movie ever at the North American box office. It has surpassed $100 million worldwide, a remarkable achievement for the film. The word-of-mouth is strong for this film; however, some industry trackers feel it will end its theatrical run in North America, earning around $30 million.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection after 7 days in North America

According to the latest data on Box Office Mojo, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $1.3 million on Thursday with a decline of just 17.9% from Wednesday, a discount day. It has registered the 3rd biggest Thursday, non-opening day of all time for any international movie at the North American box office. It is only under Pokémon: The Movie’s $1.6 million and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s $2.6 million. After seven days, the anime movie has reached a cumulative total of $24.8 million in North America.

Surpassed Ne Zha 2’s box office collection in North America

Ne Zha 2 was also released in North America in February, after it had already become a sensation worldwide, earning over $1 billion in China alone in just 11 days. The film, however, had a decent run in North America, collecting $23.3 million. The Chainsaw Man movie has surpassed the collection in just seven days.

On track to become the 6th highest-grossing anime movie ever in North America

This weekend, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc will also achieve a significant feat by surpassing Dragon Ball: Super Broly’s entire $30.7 million collection in North America and become the 6th highest-grossing anime movie ever. It will be interesting to see whether it breaks into the top 5.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series, was released in the North American theaters on October 24.

