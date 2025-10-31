One Battle After Another is slowly approaching the end of its theatrical run, earning modestly every day and gradually fading from theaters both in the US and abroad. The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, once carried the weight of massive expectations but has now become one of the year’s most notable box office disappointments.

One Battle After Another: International Performance & Global Collections

The movie’s opening weekend in the US brought in $22 million, a decent start that failed to build momentum and now weeks later, the domestic total has reached only $66.4 million. Overseas numbers are somewhat stronger at nearly $144 million, but that too feels small for a film with such a star-studded cast and a wide international rollout. Together, the global total stands at about $210.4 million (per Box Office Mojo), which is still far below the break-even point of at least $350 million, given its steep production cost estimated between $130 million and $175 million.

One Battle After Another: Declining Daily Earnings & Theatre Count

In the US, the film continues to hang on in around 1,470 theatres. Each weekend, it has managed to cross the $1 million mark, but with daily earnings now dropping below $300K, that streak might finally break. The last time the movie managed to make more than $1 million in a single day was back on October 19, 2025.

This Wednesday’s figures showed another small decline, with an earning of around $203K — a 29% drop from the previous day’s roughly $290K. Industry trackers estimated that the film has already lost about $100 million, but the gap may now widen as it is likely to end far below $250 million globally.

One Battle After Another: Outgrosses Nicole Kidman’s The Others

Still, there’s a small piece of trivia in One Battle After Another’s favor. The movie has quietly overtaken Nicole Kidman’s mystery thriller The Others, which made $210 million worldwide. Yet, on the domestic front, The Others still holds a commanding lead, earning $96 million compared to the political thriller’s weaker $66.4 million.

As the curtain slowly comes down on its theatrical run, One Battle After Another stands as one of the year’s biggest disappointments, a film that gathered all the right ingredients but couldn’t turn them into a winning result.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic – $66.4 million

International – $143.9 million

Worldwide – $210 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

