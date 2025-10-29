The evolution of the global box office landscape since the COVID-19 pandemic remains a hot topic among film enthusiasts, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is another notable example of the current situation. Had the film been released before the pandemic, it might have already broken even at the box office.

Speculations aside, Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller has grossed $180.3 million so far, making it the nineteenth-highest-grossing title of 2025 as of now (per Box Office Mojo). While the film has already surpassed its estimated $140 million production budget (per The Numbers), it would need to reach around $350 million worldwide to break even, following the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Achieving that figure seems unlikely for the critically acclaimed title, yet One Battle After Another has already outperformed several popular hits. Now, it’s closing in on the lifetime earnings of Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning historical drama, 12 Years a Slave. With a 95% critics’ score, it currently stands as the highest-rated film featuring Brad Pitt on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s how much more One Battle After Another needs to outgross it.

One Battle After Another vs. 12 Years a Slave – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $65.9 million

International: $114.4 million

Worldwide: $180.3 million

12 Years a Slave – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $56.7 million

International: $131 million

Worldwide: $187.7 million

As the numbers indicate, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release is currently behind 12 Years a Slave by around $7.4 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace and if it gets the right push, One Battle After Another is expected to outgross it before it concludes its theatrical run.

How Close Is One Battle After Another To Surpassing Its Next 2025 Target?

As of now, One Battle After Another is trailing just behind Disney’s Snow White among 2025 releases. With a current global haul of $180.3 million, the film needs to collect approximately $25.4 million more to surpass Snow White’s worldwide earnings of $205.7 million. Whether it manages to reach this figure remains uncertain at the moment.

One Battle After Another – Story & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

