Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, is earning modest numbers because there are no movies completely overshadowing others. Despite its underperformance, it has been in the domestic top 5. The sci-fi movie is now all set to outperform Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi movie will cost the studio a heavy loss, and there is nothing to change that fate. Meanwhile, Leo’s movie is also experiencing an underwhelming performance at the box office, but it is at least expected to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide, which is not happening for Jared Leto’s film.

Tron: Ares’ box office collection in North America on day 18

Tron: Ares, led by Jared Leto, ‘s third-month collection has dropped below the $500K mark at the box office in North America. It collected just $387K on its third Monday, a decline of 59% from last Monday. Yet, it managed to rank 5th in the domestic daily ranking. After eighteen days of release, the film has hit the $63.7 million cume at the box office in North America.

On track to beat One Battle After Another

The latest Tron sequel is on track to beat Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn’s critically acclaimed film, One Battle After Another, domestic gross. The film is also running in theaters and is underperforming as well. After thirty-two days, it collected $65.9 million at the North American box office. Tron: Ares is less than $3 million away from surpassing Leo’s movie’s domestic gross and proving its dominance at the box office.

One Battle After Another is a strong contender in the award season, and despite its commercial failure, hopes are pinned on it winning. Therefore, surpassing Leo’s film will prove morally inspiring for Leto’s film. However, it should also be noted how much the sci-fi flick ultimately beats the action thriller at the domestic box office.

More about the movie

According to several media reports, Tron: Ares’s reported budget is over $200 million, which is even more than some Marvel movies. But it justifies that cost with its extraordinary visuals. However, just good visuals with a not-so-solid storyline have hampered the film’s collections. It has beaten films like Ballerina, The Naked Gun, Mickey 17, and more at the box office in North America. Jared Leto‘s movie was released on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $63.7 million

International – $60.3 million

Worldwide – $124.1 million

