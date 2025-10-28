Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in North American theaters this past weekend. It had a strong opening at the North American box office and is on track to beat Ne Zha 2’s collection in the region. This will be a significant achievement for the Japanese anime movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ne Zha 2 is a phenomenon and has set several amazing box office records. The Chinese juggernaut, however, did not earn as much as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in North America, but its collection is also pretty commendable. The Ne Zha sequel is the only animated movie to cross $2 billion worldwide.

How much has Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc opened at #1 in the North American box office rankings this weekend. It competed against a few more new releases, but its popularity earned it the top spot. It collected a solid $18.03 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It has been released across 3,003 theaters in North America, and the Japanese anime movie is ahead of Regretting You by around $5 million.

On track to beat Ne Zha 2’s North American box office haul

Ne Zha 2 became a sensation after it crossed $1 billion in eleven days and in a single market. It became the first film to achieve this. Due to its popularity, the movie was released around a month later in North America on Valentine’s Day in February. It collected $23.3 million at the North American box office.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is less than $6 million away from surpassing the North American box office collection of Ne Zha 2. Beating Ne Zha 2 (a major Chinese animated film) proves that Chainsaw Man has serious box office strength and earning potential outside its home market. It highlights how anime movies are becoming increasingly mainstream in global cinemas, competing with Hollywood and Chinese blockbusters.

More about Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office, collecting $108.78 million, according to the last report. The Japanese movie will hit the $120 million mark this weekend. This success showcases the growing popularity of anime movies. The film was released in North America on October 24.

