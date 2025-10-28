Tron: Ares might be having an underwhelming run at the box office, but it is on track to achieve an interesting feat at the worldwide box office. For that, the sci-fi action flick has to surpass the John Wick spin-off movie, Ballerina. It is expected to happen soon. Scroll below for detailed information on its box office numbers.

John Wick is a popular franchise led by Keanu Reeves, with four movies in the series. There was a lot of buzz around this Ana de Armas starrer, Ballerina. Meanwhile, the Tron sequel has surpassed the Jackie Chan starrer Karate Kid: Legends and Smurfs, despite the disappointing box office run.

Tron: Ares at the worldwide box office

According to the Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Tron: Ares is on track to hit the $70 million mark at the domestic box office. Its current total stands at $63.38 million at the North American box office. Adding that to its international cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $123.7 million cume. It is chasing the $130 million mark this upcoming weekend.

On track to beat Ballerina at the worldwide box office

The film, led by Ana de Armas, is marketed as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, an action thriller that stays true to the main franchise. It received positive reviews from the critics but eventually turned out to be a box office disappointment. Ballerina collected $137.2 million in its global run and is the 25th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide.

Tron: Ares is around $14 million away from the global haul of Ballerina. Therefore, to crack the 2025 top 25 grossers, it will have to surpass Ballerina‘s $137.2 million global haul to take the 25th rank and break into the list.

More about the film

The story follows humanity’s first encounter with artificial intelligence, as a highly advanced program named Ares breaks free from the digital realm and ventures into the real world on a perilous mission that could change the course of mankind forever. Tron: Ares was released on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $63.3 million

International – $60.3 million

Worldwide – $123.7 million

