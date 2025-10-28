Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie might not be attracting much limelight, but it is surely attracting viewers to the theaters. It is slowly gathering box office milestones and is now closing in on entering the top 40 highest-grossing films of the year list. Scroll below to know how much more it needs to achieve this significant feat at the worldwide box office.

The film reportedly has a moderate budget and is still around $20 million away from achieving the breakeven target. It has excellent ratings on the aggregate site, and the viewers gave it a near-perfect 94% score as the film’s cuteness catches them. It is a perfect watch this holiday season and might even get a surprise boost if luck prevails.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie at the worldwide box office

According to the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie collected $758K on its fifth weekend at the North American box office, despite losing 1163 screens last week. It dropped by 56.9% from last weekend, and with that, the domestic total has hit $31.2 million in four weeks. The overseas collection of the movie is $36.4 million, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $67.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $31.2 million

International – $36.4 million

Worldwide – $67.65 million

Around $10 million away from entering the 2025’s top 40 grossers

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is at the #42 rank in the 2025’s highest-grossing films list worldwide. To crack the top 40 grossers, it must beat The King of Kings‘ $77.26 million worldwide haul. For the unversed, The King of Kings was released earlier this year, and the Christian film is inspired by the children’s book The Life of Our Lord by Charles Dickens. Despite the mixed reviews, the film was a commercial success and became this year’s 40th highest-grossing film. Therefore, the Netflix adaptation must knock it out to take that spot.

Although it has been earning decent numbers despite the slow momentum and pressure from tentpole trending films, it is not enough to gross another $10 million at the box office. Another reason it might not break into the top 40 list because multiple new releases will outgross Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, pushing it further down.

More about the movie

The live-action animated musical follows Gabby on a road trip with her grandmother to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. There, she embarks on an adventure to save her dollhouse and the Gabby cast from a cat lady.

