The Conjuring: Last Rites might be preparing to exit the theaters soon, but it will not go down without a fight. The horror sequel almost surpassed the global haul of this Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer this weekend. But not to worry—it’s achieving this on Monday, and we just have to wait for the numbers to be revealed. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

The North American audience still does not have enough of the horror sequel as the film earned $730K on its 8th three-day weekend, despite losing a harsh 1,020 theaters. The film experienced a decline of 54.4% from last weekend and is running in 961 screens only in North America. The domestic total of the film has hit $176.7 million cume after seven weeks.

Internationally, the film’s momentum has fallen, and for obvious reasons. It has earned more than DC’s tentpole release, Superman, at the overseas box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $310.1 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection is $486.8 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $176.7 million

International – $310.1 million

Worldwide – $486.8 million

Misses Mr & Mrs Smith’s global haul by a whisker

Released in 2005, Mr & Mrs Smith is an action-comedy classic that paired real-life Hollywood powerhouses Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the first time on screen. The film follows a seemingly ordinary married couple who discover they’re secret assassins working for rival agencies, setting off a mix of explosive action, humour, and undeniable chemistry.

Mr & Mrs Smith was a commercial success, collecting $487.3 million at the worldwide box office. This weekend, The Conjuring 4 missed the lifetime run of this Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer by a whisker. However, it is less than $1 million away from beating this popular romantic comedy action drama.

What is The Conjuring 4 about?

The Conjuring: Last Rites follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they face a terrifying new case tied to an ancient evil threatening to resurface. Drawn into a web of possession and dark rituals, the duo must confront their deepest fears to stop a demonic force from spreading chaos. Serving as the final chapter in the franchise, the film delivers a chilling and emotional conclusion to the Warrens’ supernatural saga. It has been running in the theaters since September 5.

