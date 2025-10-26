The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office

The Conjuring Universe remains the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, having collectively grossed over $2.8 billion worldwide, as per The Numbers. Its latest and possibly final chapter, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has shattered multiple records. Not only is it the top-grossing horror film of 2025, but it has also become the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time. After over seven weeks in theaters, Last Rites is now nearing the end of its successful theatrical run.

With a current global total of $484.8 million, the supernatural horror hit is about $37.1 million away from surpassing Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film also ranks among the top 300 highest-grossing titles of all time, as per Box Office Mojo, and is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of Matt Reeves’ 2017 sci-fi action sequel War for the Planet of the Apes. Let’s find out how much more The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to outgross it.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. War for the Planet of the Apes – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $176.2 million

International: $308.6 million

Worldwide: $484.8 million

War for the Planet of the Apes – Box Office Summary

North America: $146.9 million

International: $343.8 million

Worldwide: $490.7 million

As the figures indicate, Last Rites currently trails the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes sequel by around $5.9 million worldwide. However, with the Halloween season boosting theatre attendance, the blockbuster horror film is expected to surpass the sci-fi action hit before its theatrical run concludes. The final verdict should be clear within the next few days.

How Last Rites Compares With the Other Planet of the Apes Reboot Films

With The Conjuring: Last Rites closing in on the global total of the third installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, let’s take a look at how the other films in the acclaimed sci-fi franchise (reboot) performed at the worldwide box office.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011): $481.8 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014): $710.6 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024): $397.3 million

As you can see, Last Rites has already outperformed the first film by around $3 million and surpassed the 2024 installment by approximately $87.5 million. However, overtaking the massive $710.6 million total of the 2014 entry Dawn of the Planet of the Apes seems well beyond reach for the horror blockbuster.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Trailer

