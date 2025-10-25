Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has hit a rough patch at the box office after a month in theaters. The film, released by Universal Pictures, is now generating only a few dollars per theater, despite playing on more than 2,500 screens across North America. Compared to Universal’s other release, the horror film Him, which had stronger promotion, Gabby’s Dollhouse has still managed to earn more than double its worldwide total.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Numbers

The movie’s total so far stands a few thousand short of $60 million, with nearly equal earnings from both domestic and international markets. Its production budget of $32 million means it would need around $80 million to break even, a figure that looks far out of reach.

Despite a strong theatre count, daily earnings have fallen sharply. In recent days, it has failed to cross the $200K daily mark in North America, slipping even lower midweek. Wednesday and Thursday were its weakest yet, with Thursday’s total at about $76K — roughly $29 per theatre, the lowest average since release despite a 13.2% drop, per Box Office Mojo.

The movie had a decent start, managing four weekends with earnings exceeding $1 million each, but that streak appears to be ending as it enters its fifth weekend. The steady decline in daily numbers suggests the movie’s run in cinemas is nearing its end.

Digital Release Could Help Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Recover Losses

The movie’s upcoming streaming release might offer a second chance. Many films lately have recovered their costs through streaming platforms, and Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie could follow the same path. As a PG-13, family-friendly title, it has done reasonably well considering its modest promotion, yet its theatrical journey seems close to wrapping up without reaching the break-even goal.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $30.4 million

International – $28.9 million

Worldwide – $59.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

