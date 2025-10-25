Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is gearing up for a strong debut at the North American box office. It is poised to debut at the top of the box office rankings in North America, despite clashing with other Hollywood movies, showcasing the rising popularity of anime movies. However, it will not be as huge as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Scroll below for the deets.

The anime movie boasts a 95% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience gave it a 99% rating on the aggregate site. The critics’ rating of this film is slightly below Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s 98% rating on Tomatometer. Tatsuya Yoshihara directed it based on Hiroshi Seko and Tatsuki Fujimoto’s script.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection from Thursday previews in North America

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected a strong $3.4 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It will give a tough fight to Black Phone 2 this weekend. Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $11.4 million from Tuesday and Thursday previews at the North American box office. Therefore, it is 70% less than Infinity Castle, but the Ufotable creation held two days of previews, and it is more popular compared to Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc – Projected opening weekend

According to the report, the film has been released across 3,003 theaters in North America and has reportedly collected around $8 million to $9 million on Friday, opening day. It is expected to have a debut weekend between $14 million and $15 million at the North American box office.

The R-rated anime movie has already collected more than $64 million at the worldwide box office and might hit $100 million this weekend. It is poised to debut at #1 in North America, pushing Black Phone 2 to #2. MAPPA‘s Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in North America on Friday, October 24.

