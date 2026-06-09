Disney’s live-action Moana starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia is set to be released next month. However, there is still low buzz around it, and that month is packed with major releases, including The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But it also faces the challenge of earning the biggest box-office gross. Scroll below to find out how much it would need to become the #1 movie in the franchise at the North American box office.

Which is the highest-grossing Moana movie at the North American box office?

The first and second films in this franchise are animated features and not based on any pre-existing Disney princesses. The first film was a critical and commercial success, leading to a grander sequel. The second installment was released in 2024 and became one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo, Moana, released in 2016, collected $248.7 million at the North American box office. Moana 2 became a bigger hit, grossing more than $200 million, compared to the first film. Moana 2 raked in $460.4 million at the North American box office. Therefore, the second installment is the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

How much will the live-action movie need to earn to become the top-grossing film in the franchise?

The live-action Disney movie must earn around $461 million at the North American box office to beat Moana 2 and become the franchise’s biggest hit. It has a strong base, and Dwayne Johnson has also voiced Maui in the animated features. Therefore, the film is expected to be frontloaded, as fans want to see how the live-action movie turns out.

Last year, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon became a box-office success, emerging as the top grosser in the franchise, domestically and worldwide. Moana 2 is also the highest-grossing film in the series worldwide, earning over $1.06 billion. Therefore, the live-action film has a huge global target to become the franchise’s #1 entry.

What is the film about?

Directed by Thomas Kail, the story follows Moana, a spirited teenager from the island of Motunui, who answers a mysterious call from the ocean and embarks on her first journey beyond the safety of her home’s barrier reef. Joined by the powerful demigod Maui, she sets out on a perilous voyage across the sea to restore the well-being of her people and uncover her true destiny. Moana will be released on July 10.

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