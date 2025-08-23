Batman director Matt Reeves is known for his distinctive storytelling and has directed some of the most amazing films in his career. He is currently busy with Batman II, and fans cannot wait to see the sequel on the big screen. He has directed a handful of films, but they stand out. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Matt has directed six films in his career, and they have grossed an estimated $2.17 billion at the worldwide box office and around $822.8 million domestically. For the uninitiated, he started his journey as a filmmaker in 1994. He made his directorial debut with the horror anthology film Future Shock. Reeves also directed The Pallbearer, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and David Schwimmer. Over the years, he carved his niche in Hollywood as his movies explore humanity under extraordinary circumstances.

Matt Reeves’ most notable works

Matt Reeves’ first major breakthrough came with 2008’s Cloverfield, a found-footage monster movie that blended realism with large-scale destruction, redefining how kaiju-style stories could be told. His Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War of the Planet of the Apes were commercial hits. Matt’s fame increased tenfold with Robert Pattinson-led The Batman.

He rebooted Batman with a noir-inspired take, focusing on Bruce Wayne’s detective side and Gotham’s corruption. The film was praised for its atmosphere, grounded realism, and psychological complexity, cementing Reeves as a visionary in blockbuster filmmaking.

Check out Matt Reeves’ highest-grossing films worldwide, from highest to lowest.

1. The Batman – $772.3 million

2. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – $710.6 million

3. War for the Planet of the Apes – $490.7 million

4. Cloverfield – $172.4 million

5. Let Me In – $27.1 million

6. The Pallbearer – $5.65 million

Matt Reeves’ The Batman II was reportedly slated to release in 2025, but has now been delayed and is expected to come out in 2027. The movie’s shooting will begin in spring 2026. Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne. Meanwhile, The Batman is streaming on Max.

