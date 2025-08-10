In the main DCU storyline, the character will lead The Brave and the Bold, inspired by Grant Morrison’s comics and introducing Damian Wayne as Robin. James Gunn has made it clear no casting has started, as DC Studios is focused on Supergirl for now. He also dismissed talk of Hush appearing in The Batman: Part II, calling the claim unfounded.

The Brave and the Bold: Story and Direction

The Brave and the Bold was revealed in 2023 as part of DC’s first chapter under Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn has said Damian Wayne is a personal favorite, which influenced the choice of story. Andy Muschietti, who directed The Flash, is attached to direct, though the film has been delayed past its initial schedule. As of now, no release date is confirmed, per Collider.

The Batman: Part II Follows Box Office Hit

On the other side, Reeves’ The Batman: Part II continues Robert Pattinson’s take on the hero after the 2022 film grossed more than $772 million and earned strong reviews. The success also spawned The Penguin TV series starring Colin Farrell, which already garnered multiple Emmy nominations.

Give it up for Gotham’s finest. Cheers to #SAGAwards winner Colin Farrell! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/D8SCmnYUjd — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 24, 2025

The sequel is expected in 2027, with the script still in progress. Gunn has urged patience as the writer continues the work. Fans have been turning to Gunn for clarity, as he often responds to speculation online. His habit of directly shutting down false claims has kept expectations in check while keeping conversations about these projects active.

With one Batman film deep in writing and the other still in early planning, audiences will have to wait before either project moves into full production. Until then, The Batman can be streamed on Max.

