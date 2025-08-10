The Fantastic Four: First Steps is constantly facing harsh declines at the box office despite surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp to achieve a place in the MCU’s top 25 grossers. After three weekends, it will move closer to the $250 million mark at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It took off with a strong start but went straight down in its second weekend only. This weekend, the MCU movie will also lose the #1 spot in the weekly domestic box office charts. Weapons and Freakier Friday will debut at #1 and #2, respectively. The F4 movie is close to hitting the $400 million milestone, and it is happening this weekend. It will hardly cross the $500 million milestone and might succumb to new releases.

How much has the MCU flick collected in 15 days at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected just $4.5 million on its third Friday. Although it is the biggest among Fantastic Four films, it is not as impressive as the MCU movie standards from the pre-Endgame era. The film declined by 61.4% from last Friday, losing 525 theaters, including IMAX, to Freakier Friday. With that, the movie has hit a $219.4 million cume domestically.

Surpassed Ant-Man and the Wasp to enter the MCU’s top 25 grossers

Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd, is the second film in the Ant-Man franchise. It was released in 2018 and collected $216.6 million domestically, making it the 25th highest-grossing film in the MCU ever at the domestic box office. First Steps has surpassed that collection with its $219.4 million gross as the MCU’s #25 highest-grossing film ever in North America. Ant-Man and the Wasp collected $622.6 million in its global run, but this F4 movie might not beat that.

According to reports, it is tracking to earn around $15.5 million to $17.5 million on its third three-day weekend in North America. Therefore, it will still cross the $230 million mark domestically and can beat Doctor Strange‘s $232.6 million collection. The F4 movie has beaten Ant-Man and the Wasp in just 15 days. It is the seventh highest-grossing movie of the year in North America.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $219.4 million

International – $170.3 million

Worldwide – $389.7 million

