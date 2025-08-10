Freakier Friday entertains the audience to the fullest and has scored a magnificent opening day at the box office in North America. The dynamic duo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan is back with their magnetic screen presence, earning more than double the opening day gross of its predecessor in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

The film received a lower critics rating than the previous film. The latest release got 73% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the OG one 88%. However, the audience score is much better. The first film got only 58% while the sequel got 93% and was verified hot on a popcornmeter. Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong reprise their roles from the previous movie.

Freakier Friday’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

Disney‘s Freakier Friday is poised to have an excellent opening at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo, the Freaky Friday sequel collected a solid $12.7 million on its opening day at the domestic box office. It is twice the opening day gross of Freaky Friday, released in 2003. The OG film collected $6 million in 2003. The sequel debuted at #2 in the domestic rankings, losing the top spot to Weapons.

Projected opening weekend of Freakier Friday

As per reports, the sequel is projected to collect between $30 million and $35 million on its three-day opening weekend. The 2003 movie collected $22.2 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Thus, the sequel is tracking to earn considerably more than its predecessor in its debut weekend.

More about the film

Twenty-two years after Tess and Anna’s unforgettable identity-swapping adventure, Anna is now a mother with a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As the two families blend, they face the ups and downs of their new dynamic, only to find that history just might repeat itself. Freakier Friday was released in theaters on August 8.

