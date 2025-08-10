Jurassic World Rebirth has finally been released in Japan and has opened with strong numbers despite low scores. The film starring the action-queen Scarlett Johansson in the lead role earned more than Jurassic World Dominion on its release day, but failed to keep the pace on day 2. It is already a blockbuster with its $750 million+ global collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already ruling at the cinemas of Japan, and releasing amid that is risky. It is more concerning because the film has received the lowest ratings for the franchise in Japan, on par with Jurassic Park III’s 3.6 stars from the audience. It is equivalent to a B on CinemaScore. The word-of-mouth for the film is mixed, but it has defied those odds in China and scored impressive numbers. Can it recreate the same phenomenon in Japan? Let’s wait and watch!

How much did the film earn in Japan in two days?

Based on the latest data, Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, collected around $2.5 million on Saturday, day 2. It witnessed a 3% hike on day 2 from its day 1, aka release day, when it grossed a solid $2.4 million at the box office in Japan. The release-day collection is above Jurassic World Dominion‘s $2.1 million gross but remained below its day 2 cume.

How much will the film earn on its opening weekend in Japan?

Jurassic World’s latest installment is among the franchise’s weak links. The movie is expected to earn between $7 million and $7.5 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in Japan. This will boost the film’s worldwide collection, cementing its spot in 2025’s global top 10.

Worldwide collection update

Scarlett Johansson‘s movie has been made available on digital platforms and has lost multiple screens to new releases. Rebirth has hit a $323.4 million cume and a $449.2 million international cume, bringing the worldwide total to $772.6 million. It has made itself a place in the all-time global 100 list at the domestic box office. Jurassic World Rebirth, released on July 2, is now available to rent and on PVOD across digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Weapons North America Box Office Day 1: Scores 3rd Biggest Opening Day For Original Horror Flick Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News