James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet in the titular role, is currently among the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the global box office. In addition to garnering critical acclaim, the film has surpassed several popular 2025 titles like Brad Pitt’s F1, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners. Whether it can surpass the lifetime total of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning remains to be seen.

Superman Set To Outgross This Monster Movie Starring Tom Hiddleston

Just a few days ago, Superman outgrossed Peter Jackson’s 2005 award-winning epic adventure monster movie King Kong. And now, it’s all set to surpass another hit monster film. We are talking about the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island, which starred Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Brie Larson. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Superman Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $323.4 million

International: $242.1 million

Worldwide: $565.5 million

Kong: Skull Island Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $168.1 million

International: $400.6 million

Worldwide: $568.7 million

As you can see, Superman is trailing Kong: Skull Island by about $3.1 million and is expected to surpass this figure in the coming days.

Superman Has Recently Outgrossed These Popular Films

James Gunn’s widely admired superhero movie has recently overtaken some popular hit films at the global box office. The list includes:

The Smurfs (2011) – $563.9 million (Box Office Mojo) Cars 2 (2011) – $559.9 million (Box Office Mojo) Puss in Boots (2011) – $555 million (Box Office Mojo) Armageddon (1998) – $553.8 million (Box Office Mojo) The Day After Tomorrow (2004) – $552.6 million (Box Office Mojo) Mission: Impossible II (2000) – $546.4 million (Box Office Mojo) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) – $543.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

Superman – Plot & Cast

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Day 1: Biggest Telugu Opening For Bollywood Is On The Cards, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal To Be Dethroned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News