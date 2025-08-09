Pick Up, starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, blends action, heist, and buddy comedy elements, packed with high-speed chases and thrilling on-the-road action. But the real question is, is the movie actually any good? If you’re looking for a pure comedy, it might not appeal to you. However, if you want action-heavy vehicle chases, impressive on-road stunt choreography, and a dash of comedy, then this is an absolute banger. Plus, with a runtime of just 96 minutes, everything is packed in nice and tight.

What Is the Plot of The Pickup (2025)

The plot is straightforward and cliché: two partners working in the transportation business, specifically driving an armored truck. One is a rookie with aspirations of becoming a police officer, while the other is a veteran dreaming of retiring with his wife and starting a bed and breakfast. Unfortunately, their 25th wedding anniversary happens to fall on the same day as the heist. His partner has a good heart and is a people pleaser. When their armored truck is attacked, if you’ve seen the trailer, you can guess the rest of the story.

What Are Some Negatives of The Pickup (2025) That Detract from the Enjoyment of the Film

The plot is nothing new. It is predictable until the end, with everything unfolding in a linear manner. There are no stakes at all, and the audience knows exactly what’s going to happen on screen. The trailer reveals most of the major plot points and even gives away suspense in some of the chase and action sequences, completely destroying the element of surprise. This is a major drawback, so our advice is to avoid watching the trailer before the film. That said, we will still provide the trailer below, but do not watch it, as it will spoil your experience.

The villains are poorly written, and the mix of action, heist, comedy, and romance fails to come together because of a weak script. While it attempts to explore all these genres, the flawed execution makes it fall flat.

What Is the Main Positive of The Pickup (2025) That Makes It Enjoyable

On the positive side, the performances are good for the most part, especially considering it’s a comedy where heavy emotions aren’t required and almost everything is treated humorously. Ultimately, it’s not a great film, but for the right audience, it’s an enjoyable watch.

