Marvel’s latest superhero outing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, is earning immense praise and has become the highest-grossing Fantastic Four movie to date. But years before the reboot, a similar-themed superhero team-up movie captured hearts worldwide and is now making waves in the streaming world.

We are talking about Brad Bird’s 2004 animated classic The Incredibles, which is in the spotlight once again after ranking among the top ten most popular films on Disney+ globally on August 7, 2025, according to FlixPatrol.

What Is The Incredibles About?

Directed by Brad Bird, The Incredibles is set in a world where superheroes exist but are banned from using their powers by the government. The story follows retired superhero Bob, once known as Mr. Incredible, who lives a peaceful life with his wife, Elastigirl, and their three children.

Bored with living an ordinary life and longing for excitement, Bob accepts a secret mission to stop a powerful robot on a remote island. When the mission goes wrong, his superpowered family must join forces to rescue him from a vengeful villain.

Why The Incredibles Reminds Us of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Much like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which centers on a team of four superheroes, The Incredibles also follows a family of four super-powered members (not counting the infant) who team up to take down a formidable villain. Secondly, both films share a retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired setting. Even some powers overlap — Elastigirl’s super-stretching mirrors Mr. Fantastic’s abilities, while Violet’s force fields and invisibility resemble Sue Storm’s powers.

The Incredibles – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film holds an outstanding critics’ score of 97% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, The Incredibles boasts a solid user rating of 8/10.

The Incredibles: Where To Watch?

The film is currently available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar, and viewers in the U.S. can currently stream it on Disney+.

