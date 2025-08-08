Spider-Man is one of the world’s most loved superheroes. Over the years, we’ve seen many versions of him on screen. From Sam Raimi’s charming Tobey Maguire films in the early 2000s to Andrew Garfield’s emotional take on the web-slinging hero, the visually stunning Spider-Verse animated films, and Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe entries, each version has been quite entertaining.

Every version has brought something special to the character. In this list, we’ve ranked all the solo Spider-Man movies based on their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores, along with their current streaming platforms in India.

10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Director – Marc Webb

– Marc Webb Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 50%

– 50% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: In the film, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) faces a dangerous new threat called Electro (Jamie Foxx), an ordinary engineer who transforms into a powerful supervillain following an accident.

9. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Director – Sam Raimi

– Sam Raimi Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 63%

– 63% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The Spider-Man 2 sequel follows Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as his life spirals out of control after an alien symbiote bonds with him. It enhances his powers, but brings out his darker side. He must now face new enemies like the Sandman, New Goblin, and Venom, while battling his inner darkness.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Director – Marc Webb

– Marc Webb Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 71%

– 71% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The Spider-Man reboot features Andrew Garfield as the titular superhero. After finding a mysterious briefcase, he attempts to uncover the mystery behind his parents’ disappearance. His search brings him face-to-face with a scientist at Oscorp and The Lizard. As Spider-Man, Peter must stop him before the deadly creature destroys the city.

7. Spider-Man (2002)

Director – Sam Raimi

– Sam Raimi Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 90%

– 90% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: When a mild-mannered but brilliant student, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), is bitten by a genetically engineered spider, he gains superhuman abilities. He uses his newly found powers to fight crime as a masked hero and soon crosses paths with a powerful supervillain called the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Director – Jon Watts

– Jon Watts Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 91%

– 91% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: During a school trip to Europe, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and teams up with a mysterious superhero called Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to beat four elemental monsters.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Director – Jon Watts

– Jon Watts Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 92%

– 92% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: Following the Battle of New York, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) wants to prove to his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that he is ready for bigger missions. But when a dangerous villain called the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges, Peter must learn what it truly means to be a superhero.

4. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Director – Sam Raimi

– Sam Raimi Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 93%

– 93% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: Peter Parker struggles to balance his life as Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and a college student. Things get worse when a new villain, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), appears. While dealing with his problems, he must find a way to stop him and protect the people he loves.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Director – Jon Watts

– Jon Watts Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 93%

– 93% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: After his identity is revealed, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make everyone forget who he is. But the magic spell goes wrong, and Spider-Man must now face dangerous villains from other worlds.

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Directors – Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson & Kemp Powers

– Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson & Kemp Powers Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 95%

– 95% Streaming On – SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: Miles Morales goes on a multiversal adventure with Gwen Stacy in the sequel. He meets Spider-People from other dimensions but clashes with them over how to handle a new threat.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Directors – Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti & Peter Ramsey

– Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti & Peter Ramsey Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 97%

– 97% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, MX Player, Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a bright teenager from Brooklyn who transforms into Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. He soon encounters other Spidey-powered heroes from across the multiverse. Now, they stop a powerful villain from destroying reality.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest MCU Series Eyes Of Wakanda Tops Global Streaming Charts — Should You Watch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News