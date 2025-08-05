In addition to earning critical acclaim and positive audience feedback, Marvel’s latest superhero outing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has now become the highest-grossing Fantastic Four movie to date, surpassing the 2005 reboot. It has also outperformed several 2025 releases, including Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later.

According to Box Office Mojo, First Steps has raked in over $367 million worldwide. And in doing that, it is now inching closer to the lifetime box office total of a beloved Phase One MCU film. Can you guess which movie it is? Read on to find out.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Set To Outgross This Early MCU Movie

That Marvel film is none other than Captain America: The First Avenger, which starred Chris Evans as the titular superhero. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $197.1 million

International: $170.3 million

Worldwide: $367.4 million

Captain America: The First Avenger – Box Office Summary

North America: $176.7 million

International: $193.9 million

Worldwide: $370.6 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently trailing Captain America: The First Avenger by just about $3 million at the global box office. At its current pace, it’s expected to surpass it soon—if it hasn’t already by the time you’re reading this.

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)—who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world. It also features Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson in key supporting roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The Fantastic Four: First Steps currently holds an 86% critics’ score and an even higher 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Benefitting from rock-solid cast chemistry and clad in appealingly retro 1960s design, this crack at The Fantastic Four does Marvel’s First Family justice.” On IMDb, it has a user rating of 7.4/10.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Official Trailer

