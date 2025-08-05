I Know What You Did Last Summer has now limped past a milestone that might be its last. Sony’s horror reboot aimed to ride the wave of nostalgia-fueled franchise revivals and has not quite landed where the studio hoped. Despite the steady home video love the original films earned over the years, and the fact that similar properties like Scream and Final Destination found new energy in recent entries, this one did not click the same way.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Nears $60 Million

It looked promising at first. Sony probably saw dollar signs when they greenlit it, especially considering how much millennials have supported revivals of other early-2000s favorites. However, unlike those successes, this film barely stirred excitement at the box office. Now sitting at just $58.6 million globally, per Box Office Mojo and inching toward $60 million, it is not a disaster but far from the hit it could have been.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Box Office Summary

Domestic – $29.2m

International – $29.4m

Worldwide Collection – $58.6m

I Know What You Did Last Summer did manage to beat Sony’s other 2025 horror title, Until Dawn ($53.6m), in global earnings, but that is a modest achievement, considering both are trailing behind 28 Years Later, which collected $150 million.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Surpassing Jaws 4 Isn’t Much to Brag About

I Know What You Did Last Summer has now also inched past the global lifetime total of Jaws 4: The Revenge ($51.8m), the 1987 sequel that is remembered for all the wrong reasons and often mocked for being more parody than thriller. Yet even that low bar did not help much, surpassing Jaws 4 is not the kind of badge a film really wants.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score hovering in the thirties, it is not impossible that this reboot could one day be embraced by fans who enjoy their horror, flawed and messy.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer

