When it comes to zombie-themed films, the 28 Days Later series is often the first that comes to mind. The genre got a fresh boost when Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, the third installment of the film series, hit theaters last month. Much like its predecessors, the movie earned rave reviews from critics and was praised by many cinephiles and longtime fans of the franchise.

If you were unable to catch 28 Years Later in theaters, then there’s nothing to worry about because the acclaimed zombie film has now landed on digital platforms. Read on to find out where you can watch it online.

Where To Watch 28 Years Later Online

As of now, 28 Years Later is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other major digital platforms in the U.S. However, at the time of writing, the film has not yet arrived on digital platforms in India. That said, since it has already been released digitally in the U.S., it is expected to become available for streaming in India very soon.

What’s 28 Years Later All About

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, the post-apocalyptic horror film takes place nearly three decades after the rage virus got out of a biological weapons facility and devastated Britain. Some groups of survivors have found ways to co-exist with the infected, but they still live under constant threat. One such community has made its home in a heavily guarded, remote island.

When a member of this group returns to the mainland on a dangerous mission, he uncovers shocking secrets and unimaginable horrors among both the infected and the survivors. The film features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes in major roles.

28 Years Later – Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

28 Years Later holds a critics’ score of 89% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience score is lower at 63%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “28 Years Later taps into contemporary anxieties with the ferocious urgency of someone infected with Rage Virus, delivering a haunting and visceral thrill ride that defies expectations.” Moreover, the film has a solid IMDb rating of 7/10.

28 Years Later Trailer

