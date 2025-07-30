The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis and Billy defending Cane. It’s not a surprise since they both want something from him and that’s Chancellor Industries. Kyle and Audra’s power struggle took a dangerous turn while Lily finally informed Nate about Damian’s passing.

The emotions are on a high with three lives lost in France and accusations flying all around as everyone prepares to finally leave. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 30, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 30, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor teaching Cane a hard lesson. Nobody thought the Nice, France trip would turn out to be this way, not even Cane. Three lives were lost and though Carter was the killer and deserved to lose his life, the others turned out to be collateral damage.

Damian and Chance have families that will grieve them and everyone is pointing fingers at Cane. So is the Newman patriarch, Victor. He feels that Cane should have known better than he was planning this whole idea of inviting many guests and locking them up at his chateau without signal.

Apart from the three people that died, Nick was injured and Victor is not having any of that. His family is his everything and he goes all the way to protect them. What lesson will he teach Cane? How will the latter react to what Victor has in mind for him? Will this actually change anything at all?

On the other hand, Victoria and Adam call a truce. Now this is a surprising development since the two half-siblings never get along and are always at each other’s throats. Is this truce because of Cole’s death? Are the two putting their friction and bitter past behind them and acting like siblings?

And last but not the least, Nate shares bad news with Amy. Lily finally told Nate that Damian is dead. It was a numbing kind of news since Nate only found out that Damian was his half-brother a few months ago. And now the guy is dead and they’ll never get the chance to bond like they wanted to.

But there’s a bigger task that Nate has to fulfill. He has to share the same news with Amy. How will she react when she discovers her son Damian is dead? It’s bound to be a wrenching moment for her. Stay tuned for more.

