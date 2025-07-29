Sharon and Nick Newman remain one of the most popular and long-term pairings of The Young and the Restless. The characters have quite a lot of history together, whether it’s being married, having kids, cheating storylines and more. But the fan love and support for #Shick never goes out of style.

Over the years, Sharon and Nick became good friends and kept their past and romantic registry away to form a bond of support and co-parenting. But Sharon was kidnapped and now Nick has been injured which has brought them closer together. Here’s what Joshua Morrow said about the same.

The Young & The Restless: Is Sharon & Nick’s Post-Injury Kiss Lead To A Romantic Reunion?

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor who plays Nick shed some light on what the recent events might mean for the characters. “Things have been sort of slowly building to this for them. They came to France to get away in this very romantic environment,” Joshua started off.

But things got dark pretty quickly when Damian was murdered and Nick was framed for it, leading to him getting injured eventually. Sharon is by his side, doing everything she can to protect him. “They certainly have a ton of history, and I think in that moment they’re finally left alone,” the YR star felt.

That’s when it happens. Sharon and Nick kiss once again and fans could not help but swoon. Joshua felt, “I think things have been trending in this direction. They’ve had several moments where they’ve sort of locked eyes,” referring to the growing romantic vibe between Sharon and Nick off late.

The soap star then added, “When he gets injured, he can tell that Sharon is moving heaven and earth to try and help him and she’s by his side. He obviously has very strong feelings for her and they’ve got a rich history and the moment felt right for them, so they kissed,” explaining the core intent.

He made it clear it hasn’t gotten to a place where the fans can start being happy because there is no guarantee if this will lead anywhere. Joshua said that both the characters are going to be careful going down this path again because they know exactly how badly things turned out in the past.

“It’s tough because they’ve hurt each other so badly,” he mused and further pointed out that since it’s a soap opera it’s impossible for the couple to be together forever. Joshua added that if it does happen, he really does not want Nick to hurt Sharon in any way again which is a tall order in itself.

He has a track record of letting her down and Joshua feels that the biggest obstacle in their love story has been Phyllis. He concluded, “He can never completely cut the ties with her, and that’s always going to be a problem.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Prepares To Leave Town While Eric, Ridge, Brooke & Nick Head To Italy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News